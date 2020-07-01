BEMIDJI -- ServiceMaster of Bemidji and Park Rapids recently presented a donation of $4,000 to the Village of Hope in support of their work in providing shelter for families experiencing homelessness.

The large donation resulted from a number of smaller gifts given by insurance agents and adjusters who attended continuing education classes offered by ServiceMaster. The traditional “face-to-face” classes offered by the company were fee based but have been replaced with free online classes, a release said.

Each of the attendees of a course were encouraged to support the Village of Hope in lieu of the standard fees. Each insurance professional is required to earn 24 hours of continuing education each two years to maintain their license.

“This donation means 434 meals or 290 hours of case management or educational classes for children and parents. What an impact. This work is so important and this is what making a difference looks like,” Sandy Hennum, Village of Hope director, said in the release.