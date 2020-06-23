BEMIDJI -- Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association recently announced the graduates from the COVID-19 Protocol Therapy Dog Class.

The participants completed volunteer training based on standards of practice through materials from Delta Society’s Animal-Assisted Activities and Therapy Team Training Course, Therapy Dogs, Inc. and 4-H Dog Therapy Program, a release said.

The graduates include: Alyson B. and Hattie; Lora B. and Lucy; Hansja B. and Coke; Lanny and Kathy C. and Tango; Shelby R. and George; Anthony R. and Ike.