BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold "Yoga at South Shore" sessions from 8 to 9 a.m. on Fridays, July 10, 17 and 24, at South Shore Park.

Each yoga practice will begin with guided breathing practice followed by a sequence of gentle stretches and will end with a guided meditation and time for a final relaxation, a release said.

Participants must pre-register, no registrations will be taken at the program. Cost is $25 per participant. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or email questions at jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 368-0422.