BEMIDJI -- Deerwood Bank on Bemidji has signed on to sponsor Bemidji-area local high school students to attend BestPrep’s virtual summer camp, e-Minnesota Business Venture, which offers sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 13-15, and July 27-29.

The sponsorship covers the registration fee, three days of content, digital programming costs and a tool kit with bonus gifts.

eMBV is a three-day virtual summer program that provides high school students with real-world skills, an opportunity to learn about career options, develop financial literacy and workplace skills and cushion their resumes for college applications, all from the safety of their homes.

Registration is open for all Minnesota high school students in grades 9-12. Enrollment is typically $50, but this sponsorship covers this fee for Bemidji-area students, though space is limited. Additional financial aid is available for students who demonstrate financial need.

Students who do not have access to a device or internet will be supplied with what they need. Students or parents can obtain an application and sponsorship information by contacting BestPrep at mbv@bestprep.org or online at bestprep.org/mbv.