BEMIDJI -- A lineup of authors from around the nation will read from their work at evening virtual presentations during BSU's annual Minnesota Northwoods Writers Conference, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 22, via Zoom.

Here's a look at the schedule for the week:

All public readings will be limited to 500 attendees. Links to register will be available soon on the event website.

Traditionally the MNWC brings writers together on Lake Bemidji with talented and renowned faculty from across the country. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the conference has been moved to an online format where participants will spend their days during the week-long conference in workshops with faculty and fellow students for feedback and encouragement, a release said.

The annual conference is funded in part by grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board, the Region 2 Arts Council and the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

For more information, call Mathew Hawthorne at (218) 755-2068 or email at writersconference@bemidjistate.edu.