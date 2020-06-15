BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a game entitled "Case of the Missing Zamboni," which is described as a giant version of the game Clue.

Clues will be hidden in city parks between Monday, June 22 and June 30. Once registered each family will be emailed a game board and story. All families that solve the case will receive a Parks and Rec swag bag. Cost is $5 per family. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

For questions email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 368-0422.