BEMIDJI -- Great River Rescue recently was awarded a $1,500 grant from the Petco Foundation to support its Pet Fixers low-cost spay/neuter program.

The Petco Foundation investment will help to provide a $20 discount for spay/neuter surgeries for each pet served at the weekend clinic, a release said.

“This discount helps more people get their pets spayed/neutered, which reduces pet overpopulation and pet homelessness in the area," Brandon Mustful, executive director of Great River Rescue said in the release. "A total of 68 animals are scheduled to be altered at the weekend clinic.”

For more information about Great River Rescue, visit greatriverrescue.com. For more on the Petco Foundation, visit petcofoundation.org.