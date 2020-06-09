BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Community Food Shelf has seen an increase in donations since the pandemic began, with this year’s Minnesota FoodShare Campaign setting a record and nearly doubling their set goal.

The annual March FoodShare campaign, which provides a partial match to Minnesota food shelves for donated funds and food, was extended through April due to the immense load food shelves have taken on during the current state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf participates in the program each year, which is put on by Minnesota FoodShare and Greater Minneapolis Community Connection.

Following the campaign, food shelves receive a proportional match for the dollars and pounds of items they collect during the campaign, distributed by the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign FoodFund. The funds consist 100% of donations received by Minnesota FoodShare during the length of the campaign.

“We are so humbled by the extraordinary support we have received from the community during this difficult time, with everything feeling so uncertain, this has given us a sense of security for which we are very grateful.” Mitchell said in a release.

Currently, the Bemidji Community Food Shelf is offering parking lot distribution from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Monday and Wednesday.

For more information on the food shelf, visit https://bcfsmn.org or call (218) 444-6580.