In this role, Westhoff’s primary responsibilities will include university-wide assessment of student learning outcomes, curriculum review, budgeting for academic affairs, faculty hiring and grant and contract review, a release said.

Allen Bedford, provost and vice president for academic and student affairs, said in the release that Westhoff’s background and experience in the position make him well-suited to lead the wide variety of areas he will oversee at BSU.

“Dr. Westhoff’s teaching and administrative expertise are well known and appreciated across campus,” Bedford said in the release. “His contributions are thorough, balanced, well-reasoned and I am very happy that he is willing to rejoin the administrative team. His institutional knowledge is deep and wide and is of great help to me and the deans.”

Westhoff served previously as BSU’s interim AVPAA from July 2015 to July 2019 when he returned to his faculty position in the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science. During his first interim appointment, Westhoff co-directed BSU's Higher Learning Commission assurance argument development team, co-authored the assurance argument and led BSU’s assessment activities. Additionally, he led BSU’s Gardner Institute Gateways to Completion project and contributed to several elements of the master academic plan, including the initial phase of the liberal education review process, the release said.

“I am looking forward to working with the many talented people across campus to help BSU navigate the challenges that surround us and fulfill our mission to serve our students and region,” Westhoff said. “I am especially looking forward to continuing my work with the Teaching and Learning Center and the taskforce reviewing our current liberal education program.”

Westhoff’s appointment begins immediately and will extend through June 30, 2021.