White is a BSU alumnus, professor and chair of the department of human performance, sport and health.

“Dr. White’s academic training in community health, along with his administrative skills, position him well to lead the College of Individual and Community Health as we navigate the tricky waters of the COVID-19 situation,” Allen Bedford, BSU provost and vice president for academic and student affairs, said in a release. "I greatly appreciate his willingness to step forward and he has already become a valued contributor to our fall 2020 planning.”

Joining BSU’s faculty in 2006, White has taught a variety of classes related to exercise testing and prescription, disease prevention, nutrition, exercise physiology and community health. He has served as chair for the Department of Human Performance, Sport and Health since 2016.

Prior to his role at Bemidji State, White spent nine years working as a clinical exercise physiologist specializing in cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation. He holds certifications from the American College of Sports Medicine as a Certified Clinical Exercise Physiologist and the National Strength and Conditioning Association as a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist.

“As an alumni of BSU I am hopeful that I can help my alma mater through this challenging time,” White said in the release. “I am looking forward to working with faculty and staff to ensure BSU is able to help students be the best they can be. I have first-hand experience in how BSU changes lives for the better and I hope to contribute to this positive change for our students.”

White holds a bachelor’s degree in sport studies and management from Bemidji State, a masters of science in exercise physiology from the University of Kentucky and holds a doctorate in human development with an emphasis in wellness from North Dakota State University.

According to the release, his appointment as Dean of BSU’s College of Individual and Community Health will begin Aug. 1 and extend through June 30, 2021.