The Bemidji Senior Hockey Association recently donated $5,000 to area organizations from funds raised at their annual hockey tournament held Feb. 21-23.

The group holds the annual hockey tournament to raise money for local charities and to promote youth hockey. This year, more than 100 players -- all over 50 years old -- gathered to play some fun yet competitive hockey for a weekend at the Sanford Center, a release said.

Of $5,000 raised, $1,250 each went to the Bemidji Food Shelf, the United Way of Bemidji Area, Bemidji Youth Hockey, and toward the Bemidji Community Arena’s expansion.