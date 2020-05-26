BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering community members the chance for a moonlit night run at their own time and place.

Participants send in a picture of them running, along with their time once their 5K is complete. They will have until Saturday, June 27 to complete the run. The top three finishers will be mailed a medal. A T-shirt and glow sticks are included with registration.

Parks and Rec will set up a non-contact pick up for shirts and glow sticks, otherwise they can be mailed. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For questions, email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us.