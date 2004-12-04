President Faith C. Hensrud welcomed all attendees and congratulated students on their achievements.

“This ceremony shines a spotlight on students who have found great success — often overcoming great hardship in the process — during their time at our college,” she said in a release. “These awards do more than celebrate success in the classroom. They celebrate our success as people, as friends and colleagues, and as citizens in an increasingly connected world.”

Tyler Peterson, NTC student success coordinator, organized the event as one of his first initiatives after joining NTC in January 2019. During the virtual celebration, he applauded NTC’s outstanding students and expressed his appreciation for their hard work and determination.

“The students at NTC are the reason that we do what we do,” he said in the release. “It’s really a privilege for me to be able to work with so many of you, to be in this position where I get to hang out with you guys and help you in any way that I can every day.”

Each of NTC’s programs selected an outstanding student — one who consistently gives an exceptional effort, always participates, and is enthusiastic and dedicated within their program — and a most improved student — recognizing students who show tremendous growth and development in their skills and knowledge within their program, the release said.

NTC students, faculty and staff also chose 10 students to receive campus-wide awards.

Darrin Strosahl, NTC’s vice president for academic affairs, highlighted the perseverance all NTC students put forth amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our students’ achievements are worth celebrating, especially during these challenging times of change and uncertainly,” he said in the release. “But today we celebrate our students knowing they have great potential and hope for the future.”

Academic Awards

Accounting Outstanding Student: Laura Straw, second-year student, Bemidji.

Automotive Service Outstanding Students: Roy Strelow, first-year student, Bemidji; Brandon Strelow, first-year student, Bemidji. Most Improved: Taylor Just, first-year student, Tenstrike.

Business Outstanding Student: Erika Manker, second-year student, Bovey.

Business/Administrative Support Outstanding Student: Courtney Adams, second-year student, Bemidji.

Child Care & Education Outstanding Student: Lydia Johnson, second-year student, Bemidji. Most improved: Tessa Solo, second-year student, Williams.

Commercial Refrigeration Outstanding Student: Richard Rossbach, second-year student, Solway. Most Improved: Cole Detwiler, second-year student, Bemidji.

Community Health Outstanding Student: Samantha Burch, post-doctorate student, Sandstone.

Dental Assisting Outstanding Student: Natalie Becht, first-year student, Bemidji. Most Improved: Courtney Pahlen, first-year student, Red Lake Falls.

Electrical Construction Outstanding Student: Jason Anderson, second-year student, Bemidji. Most Improved: Jacob Edwards, second-year student, Elk River.

Emerging Technology Student Outstanding Student: Ryan Deering, second-year student, Bemidji.

Health Sciences Outstanding Student: Payton Weleski, first-year student, Bagley. Most Improved: Kari Kuechenmeister, second-year student, Bemidji.

Human Resources Outstanding Student: Nichole Ekre, second-year student, Shevlin.

Medical Coding Outstanding Student: Erika Manker, second-year student, Bovey.

Nursing – LPN Step-In Outstanding Student: Carrie Cloose, second-year, Solway. Most Improved: Mackenzie Scraper, second-year, Fargo, North Dakota.

Nursing – Practical Outstanding Student: Kelly Cochran, second-year student, Bemidji. Most Improved: Lori Hemmerich, second-year student, Deer River.

Nursing – RN Outstanding Student: Na Zhao, post doctorate student, Bemidji. Most Improved: Zoey Mistic, second-year, Tenstrike

Residential Plumbing/HVAC Outstanding Student: Mallory Grauman, PSEO student, Tenstrike. Most Improved: Brandon Hause, second-year student, Excelsior.

Sales, Marketing & Management Outstanding Student: Karen Martin, second-year, Fosston.

Campus-wide Awards

Perseverance Award: Erika Manker, second-year medical coding student, Bovey.

Extraordinary Kindness Award: Mackenzie Grundmeier, second-year health science student, Blackduck.

Student Leadership Award: Linnea Helgeson, second-year nursing student, Bemidji.

Community Engagement Award: Timothy McMichael, second-year community health student, Detroit Lakes.

Dedicated & Devoted Award: Mackenzie Niemczyk, post-doctorate health science student, Northome.

Demonstrated Diversity Award: Ester Olson, second-year medical coding student, Shevlin.

Non-traditional Student Achievement Award: Sarah Tobey, second-year nursing student, Laporte.

Outstanding Online Learner Award: Morgan Anderson, second-year nursing student, Fosston.

Student Worker of the Year Award: Naomi Kotnik, second-year nursing student, Bemidji.

NTC Spirit Award: Angela Anderson, second-year accounting student, Laporte.