BEMIDJI -- Shawn Stone, a Bemidji State High School alumnus, has been named a finalist for the 2020 George Wythe Award for Excellence in Teaching at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa.

Stone, a professor of physics and computer science, graduated from BHS in 1989, then studied engineering and physics at Bemidji State University before his graduation in 1993. Now in his 21st year at BVU, Stone is currently working toward a micro master’s degree in artificial intelligence as a means to enhance his computer science instruction.

He is also finishing work with students on the tempest prototype for the Lake Energy Extraction Project, which will be deployed on Storm Lake in May as a means to begin harvesting vertical wave energy to provide electrical power locally.

The recipient of this award, which was endowed by the late Paul and Vivian McCorkle, will receive a sabbatical and a $30,000 stipend for faculty development. The recipient will be announced at BVU’s Faculty and Staff Recognition Celebration via video format in May.