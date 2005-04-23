BEMIDJI -- TEAM Foundation recently made a donation of 2,000 N95 masks to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota.
According to guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, N95 masks are a key part of the recommended personal protective equipment for healthcare providers caring for patients confirmed to have COVID-19, a release said.
Anyone interested in supporting the Foundation may do so by calling (218) 333-5505. Partnering with the Foundation supports new services and technology and helps care for individuals within the community.