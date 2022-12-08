SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
55-plus Driver Discount Program course available Dec. 13

The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer a 55-plus driver discount course from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.

112520.N.BP.SENIOR.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 08, 2022 12:55 PM
Both sessions must be attended to complete the full course.

These courses can bring a savings of up to 10% on auto insurance, a release said. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies participants for the discount. To maintain the discount, a four-hour refresher course must be completed every three years.

A Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center certified instructor will update attendees on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety, the release said.

The cost of each eight-hour course is $28 and the refresher course is $24. For course and registration information, visit driverdiscountprogram.com or call (888) 234-1294.

