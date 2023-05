55-plus Driver Discount Program course available

BEMIDJI — The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer a 55-plus driver discount course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, May 20, and June 3, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.

A four-hour driving refresher course will be offered from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.

These courses can bring a savings of up to 10% on auto insurance, a release said. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies participants for the discount. To maintain the discount, a four-hour refresher course must be completed every three years.

A Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center certified instructor will update attendees on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety, the release said.

The cost of each eight-hour course is $28 and the refresher course is $24. For course and registration information, visit driverdiscountprogram.com or call (888) 234-1294.