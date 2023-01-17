STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

55-plus Driver Discount Program course available

The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer a 55-plus driver discount course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.

112520.N.BP.SENIOR.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 17, 2023 02:16 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer a 55-plus driver discount course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.

These courses can bring a savings of up to 10% on auto insurance, a release said. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies participants for the discount. To maintain the discount, a four-hour refresher course must be completed every three years.

A Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center certified instructor will update attendees on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety, the release said.

The cost of each eight-hour course is $28 and the refresher course is $24. For course and registration information, visit driverdiscountprogram.com or call (888) 234-1294.

Related Topics: EVENTSTHINGS TO DOBEMIDJI SENIOR CENTER
What To Read Next
Community
Blackduck Senior Center to hold 'Flannel Fling' event Jan. 19
The Blackduck Senior Center will host a "Flannel Fling" event at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the senior center, 24 First St. SE.
January 17, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji State University.jpg
Community
Bemidji State kicks off spring 2023 honors lecture series
Bemidji State University will host its first Honors lecture of the spring 2023 semester, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Hagg Sauer or via Zoom.
January 17, 2023 11:55 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
112520.N.BP.SENIOR.jpg
Community
Mixed Emotions to perform concert at Bemidji Senior Center
The Bemidji Senior Center will host the band Mixed Emotions at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.
January 16, 2023 10:08 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Education web art
Community
Students in the news, Jan. 14
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Jenna Anderson of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin Superior for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.
January 14, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report