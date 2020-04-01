BEMIDJI -- Six Bemidji Middle School students recently competed at the 83rd Annual Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair. Due to coronavirus mitigation efforts, the Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair scheduled to be held at Benilde-St. Margaret’s School March 26-28, was canceled and the competition was moved to a virtual format. Instead of competing in person, the students sent in a video in order to virtually present their science project. The MSSEF Awards ceremony was held virtually on April 1.