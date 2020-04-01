BEMIDJI -- Six Bemidji Middle School students recently competed at the 83rd Annual Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair. Due to coronavirus mitigation efforts, the Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair scheduled to be held at Benilde-St. Margaret’s School March 26-28, was canceled and the competition was moved to a virtual format. Instead of competing in person, the students sent in a video in order to virtually present their science project. The MSSEF Awards ceremony was held virtually on April 1.
The following BMS students competed:
- Elliott Gieser with his project “Heat in a Box.”
- Moraya Holleman with her project “Brainy Birth Order.”
- Reed Johnson with his project "Beauty is the Better Buffer.”
- Calla Gieser with her project“Green Tops-Hot or Not.”
- Madeline Larson with her project “The Effects of Pressurizing a Hydrogen Fuel Cell.”
- Misha Montgomery with her project “Masculinity, Femininity, and Androgyny Associated with Musical Preference.”
In total, the students earned 15 awards and won a total of $975 in prizes. Each of the BMS award winners and their awards are listed below:
- Grand Awards: Misha Montgomery and Reed Johnson. Recognize excellence in STEM research. The top 5% of all middle school projects presented at SSEF receive the Gold Award. Projects are ranked according to judge scores and the competitiveness of the category in which students present.
- Seagate Emerging Scientist Awards: Misha Montgomery and Reed Johnson. These awards recognize excellent STEM research conducted by students competing for the first time. The top 10% of first-year students receive trophies.
- American Chemical Society: Madeline Larson. Middle school outstanding project winner receives $50.
- Beckman Coulter Awards: Elliott Gieser. Third place middle school engineering project receives $75.
- Broadcom Masters Awards: Misha Montgomery and Reed Johnson. The top 10% of sixth, seventh and eighth grade students are invited to apply for this prestigious national STEM competition. Winners must place first-fourth in overall judging.
- Diasorin, Inc. Merit Award: Moraya Holleman. Recognize students who participate primarily through their own independence and passion, regardless of the resources available to them. Best independent work demonstrating the scientific method receives $100.
- Ecolab Green Award: Calla Gieser. First place middle school project receives $700.
- MN Environmental Health Association: Calla Gieser. Award for Excellence in Environmental Health Science. Second place middle school receives $50.
- U.S. Navy, Naval Science Award: Madeline Larson. For outstanding individual projects in science and engineering.
- Wolfram Research, Mathematica Software Award: Misha Montgomery, Reed Johnson and Madeline Larson.