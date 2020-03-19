The Naytahwaush Nightriders Snowmobile Club recently announced this year’s Hospice Ride, held in February, raised $13,011 for Hospice of the Red River Valley. A total of 36 riders participated in the more than 200-mile event that took them from Naytahwaush to Walker and back.

Over the past 16 years, participants have raised more than $130,000 for Hospice of the Red River Valley. The money raised helps provide medical, emotional, spiritual and grief support for hospice patients and their families.

For more information about future events or membership in the Naytahwaush Nightriders Snowmobile Club, visit www.naytahwaushnightriders.com.