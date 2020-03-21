BEMIDJI -- The local community hosted a blood drive with Vitalant, on March 2 at Bemidji First Baptist Church, which helped collect a total of 58 units of blood products for patients in need. A total of 49 out of the 56 that volunteered were able to donate. A total of eight donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells, which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor.

Vitalant strives to keep a five-day supply of every blood type on the shelf at all times to be able to meet the needs of patients across the region, a release said. Donations from O-negative donors, the universal blood type, are especially important this time of year due to increased accidents and trauma cases.

Donors can make an appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in Vitalant’s donor rewards program.