Concordia Language Villages received 125 essays from area fourth and fifth graders for their annual essay contest. A total of 10 winners were selected to receive a week at the language village of their choice this summer. They will be honored in awards ceremony at Skogfjorden, the Norwegian Language Village on Sunday, March 15.

The winning essay writers receiving scholarships for the summer of 2020 are:

Abigail Wilkowski, German, Gene Dillon Elementary

Liliana Hill, Norwegian, Gene Dillon Elementary

Zivah Zeloro, Norwegian, Gene Dillon Elementary

Angela Leach, Spanish, Kelliher Elementary

Andie Oquist, Korean, Cass Lake-Bena Elementary

Caroline Jones, Spanish, Cass Lake-Bena Elementary

Kellen Knutson, Norwegian, St Philips Elementary

Michael Potter, German, Gene Dillon Elementary

Thane Gunderson, German, Gene Dillon Elementary

Soren Schermerhorn, Russian, Gene Dillon Elementary

The Bemidji Area Friends of Concordia Language Villages was formed in October 2002 to build connections between Concordia Language Villages and the Bemidji community and surrounding region, a release said. Since then, the Friends have coordinated 17 essay contests awarding a total of 170 week-long scholarships for area students to attend a camp. Additional funds were raised through the annual Scholarship Benefit Dinner held last October, the release said.