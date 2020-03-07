Concordia Language Villages received 125 essays from area fourth and fifth graders for their annual essay contest. A total of 10 winners were selected to receive a week at the language village of their choice this summer. They will be honored in awards ceremony at Skogfjorden, the Norwegian Language Village on Sunday, March 15.
The winning essay writers receiving scholarships for the summer of 2020 are:
- Abigail Wilkowski, German, Gene Dillon Elementary
- Liliana Hill, Norwegian, Gene Dillon Elementary
- Zivah Zeloro, Norwegian, Gene Dillon Elementary
- Angela Leach, Spanish, Kelliher Elementary
- Andie Oquist, Korean, Cass Lake-Bena Elementary
- Caroline Jones, Spanish, Cass Lake-Bena Elementary
- Kellen Knutson, Norwegian, St Philips Elementary
- Michael Potter, German, Gene Dillon Elementary
- Thane Gunderson, German, Gene Dillon Elementary
- Soren Schermerhorn, Russian, Gene Dillon Elementary
The Bemidji Area Friends of Concordia Language Villages was formed in October 2002 to build connections between Concordia Language Villages and the Bemidji community and surrounding region, a release said. Since then, the Friends have coordinated 17 essay contests awarding a total of 170 week-long scholarships for area students to attend a camp. Additional funds were raised through the annual Scholarship Benefit Dinner held last October, the release said.