First National Bank of Bagley/Fosston recently made a donation of $10,000 to the Sanford Health Foundation in support of its Bagley Ambulance project . This kind of support helps enhance the local ambulance fleet ensuring our team of medical experts can swiftly reach patients across Clearwater County, a release said.

Anyone interested in supporting the Foundation may do so by contacting the Sanford Health Foundation at (218) 333-5515. Partnering with the Foundation not only supports new services and technology, but also helps care for individuals within the community, the release said.