First National Bank of Bagley/Fosston recently made a donation of $10,000 to the Sanford Health Foundation in support of its Bagley Ambulance project. This kind of support helps enhance the local ambulance fleet ensuring our team of medical experts can swiftly reach patients across Clearwater County, a release said.
Anyone interested in supporting the Foundation may do so by contacting the Sanford Health Foundation at (218) 333-5515. Partnering with the Foundation not only supports new services and technology, but also helps care for individuals within the community, the release said.