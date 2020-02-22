The family of Maggie Robins recently made a blanket donation to the Sanford Health Foundation for the patients at the Joe Lueken Cancer Center.

The Robins family donated a total of 62 blankets in memory of Maggie, who would have turned 62 this year, a release said.

Anyone interested in supporting the Foundation may do so by contacting the Sanford Health Foundation at (218) 333-5515. Partnering with the Foundation not only supports new services and technology, but also helps care for individuals within the community, the release said.