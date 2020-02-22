Students from the Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School recently visited Washington, D.C. for the American Indian and Alaska Native Youth Summit. The program provided students from different tribal communities the opportunity to connect with one another in order to create a network of politically active and informed Native youth, a release said.

The Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig delegation included seniors Chelsea Ducheneaux and Hunter Jackson, and junior and current Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Princess Rozalina Hunt-Morris.

The summit took place during the National Congress of American Indians Executive Council’s Winter Session allowing opportunities for interaction with tribal leaders as they advocate for issues impacting Indian Country, the release said.

In addition to onsite study visits to memorials and government agencies, students participated in workshops where they learned about and discussed the historic relationship between Native Nations and the U.S. government. Students also talked about current issues challenging Indian Country, including youth suicide, housing and addiction. Additionally, students developed Tribal Action Initiatives where they worked with peers to identify an issue facing their community and develop a solution, the release said.