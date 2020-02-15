BEMIDJI -- Two blood drives were recently held in Bemidji in partnership with Vitalant Blood Center. One was held at Bemidji High School on Feb. 5, where a total of 27 units of blood products were collected. The second was held at Bemidji State University on Feb. 6, which helped collect a total of 36 units of blood products for patients in need, a release said.

A total of 36 individuals volunteered to donate blood at each drive, totaling 72 over the two-day blood drive.

At the BSU drive, a total of seven donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells, which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were 21 people who volunteered for the first time.

Vitalant strives to keep a five-day supply of every blood type on the shelf at all times to be able to meet the needs of patients across the region, the release said. Donations from O-negative donors, the universal blood type, are especially important this time of year due to increased accidents and trauma cases.

Donors can make an appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in Vitalant’s donor rewards program.