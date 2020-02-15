Civil Air Patrol is an auxiliary of the Air Force that specializes in teaching cadets about search and rescue, communications and hands-on control flying. The squadron meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Mondays, at the Bemidji Airport. Anyone between the ages of 12 and 17 who are interested in joining can call 2nd Lt. Phyleasha Grauman at (218) 760-5387 or email to capbemidji@gmail.com.