Ambassadors pictured from left: Mya Beaulieu, Karl Bleser, Noemi Alysworth, Paul Diehl, Sonja Zimmerman and Sylvia Wildgen. In front, Hearing Wellness Center team members from left: Laura Carlson, practice director; Dr. Andrea Wilson, Au.D.; Dr. Sara Downs, Au.D.; Jessica Yanish, patient care coordinator; Melanie Lundell, marketing director. Submitted photo.
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently welcomed Hearing Wellness Center to the community, they are located at 677 Anne St. NW Suite G.
The Hearing Wellness Center provides services related to hearing loss and tinnitus. Their goal is to help people reconnect with their loved ones, friends, and coworkers through better hearing, a release said.