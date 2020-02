Over 200 Farm Bureau members from across the state attended the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation LEAP Conference held Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at the Sanford Center.

During the conference, attendees conducted a service project for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf. A variety of personal products and food were donated by attendees to support their efforts. In addition, through the MFBF, those attending raised $3,005 for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.