The Bemidji Lions welcomed the HOBY Conference Ambassadors from Bemidji High School at a recent club meeting. The two day conference is named after actor Hugh O’Brien with emphasis on leadership and community service.

St. Cloud State University was the site for this year’s event. Sophomore students are nominated by counselors, teachers and staff. Nominations are screened with finalists asked to write a one page essay explaining their leadership qualifications and goals, a release said.

A panel of teachers, counselors, and two members of the Lions Club hold interviews with the students. The final two students are then chosen to attend the conference, the release said.