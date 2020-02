Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently welcomed Frizzell Furniture Gallery into the Bemidji community. After 29 years in Walker, Frizzell Furniture has opened a new location in Bemidji, located at 123 Beltrami Ave. NW. Frizzell’s offers a full line from furniture to mattress to bedroom, upholstery, dining and accessories, as well as home visits, a release said.