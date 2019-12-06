The Beltrami Electric Cooperative Trust Board for Operation Round Up met in January and awarded grants to 16 area nonprofit and community organizations totaling $21,390.

The BEC Trust receives money for grants from the Operation Round Up program administered by Beltrami Electric Cooperative. The Operation Round Up program is unique to electric cooperatives and provides financial assistance for nonprofit and community-based organizations in the cooperative’s service area, a release said.

The program is designed to give cooperative members a means of working together to use small change to make a big impact in their local communities.

The following community members were present to receive the funds:

Seated from left: April Collman, Adult Day Services; Wendy Greenberg, Red Lake Nation College; Annie Butler Ricks, United Way of Bemidji Area; Mary Morton, Northern Artist Association; Stephanie Rosenbaum, Bemidji Symphony Orchestra.

Standing front row: Sharon Lembke, Operation Round Up Board President; Shelly Bartholomaus, Level Ground; Carol Lauderbaugh, Salvation Army; Marten Schrage, Voyageur’s Area Council; Arianne Pyke, Anna Wallin, Shanna Reiners, Aurora Waasakone Community of Learners; Sue Rosselet, Bemidji Symphony Orchestra.

Standing back row: Jim Fretheim, Bemidji Community Food Shelf; Jonathon Stone, Good Samaritan Society-Blackduck; Joyce and Kevin Day, Level Ground; Scott Buchan, Camp Oak Hills; Chris Richardson, Bemidji Parks and Recreation; Vicki Stenerson, Gary Rozman, Bemidji Community Theater; Stu Rosselet, Bemidji Community Theater; Anthony Hebert, North Country Food Bank.

For a complete list of grants awarded, visit www.beltramielectric.com.