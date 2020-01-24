Helga Township has been awarded a $363,945 grant by the Minnesota Historical Society for the repair and replacement of the Nary School windows. There were 71 applications for the grants and this project was one of only 38 projects funded.

Consolidated School District No. 22, commonly known as Nary School, is located in Helga Township, six miles south of Bemidji. It functioned as a consolidated school for students from nearby “one-room” common schools until its merger with the Bemidji School District in 1969, after which it was closed and used as a community center by Helga Township. Nary School was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2017.

In 1977, in the interest of energy efficiency, most of the second floor windows were removed and infilled, and new, smaller windows were installed in some of the first floor openings. Removal of the windows severely alters the appearance of the building and creates a dark interior that is more isolated from the exterior environment and less inviting to occupancy and education, a release said.

Restoration of the windows will benefit the charter school by providing a pleasant and historic learning environment for students. It will also benefit the community with improved use of the building for voting, township Board meetings, and organization and community gatherings such as weddings, fundraisers, school reunions, and more, the release said.

The Aurora Waasakone Community of Learners has been approved by the Board of Education to open a new K-8 charter school. A preliminary agreement has been negotiated with Helga Township leaders stating their shared intent to have the charter move into the Nary school building, although it will temporarily be housed in another county building while Nary School is prepared for occupancy

Restoring the original appearance of Nary school by replacing the original windows will celebrate the historic school building centennial and its return to its original function, and make it much more attractive to the charter school as their chosen location. The opportunity to return the school building to its original function and its historic integrity will significantly enhance the education of its new students, the release said.

Further improvements will be made by the Township when the charter school is opened. The school will pay Helga Township to rent the building, which will provide funds to allow the Township to maintain a facility that meets the charter school’s needs. The charter school has potential to be a win-win for all by preserving a historic building, bringing the building back into the use for which it was originally intended, providing a good educational environment for its students, and possibly eventually lowering the levy for Township residents, the release said.

This grant is funded by the Minnesota State Arts Board through the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund as appropriated by the Minnesota State Legislature with money from the Legacy Amendment vote of the people of Minnesota on November 4, 2008.