CLEARBROOK -- At its annual meeting on Jan. 26, the Clearwater County Historical Society will honor the “2019 Friends of the Museum.” Each year the board of trustees selects individuals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to support the programs of the county historical society, a release said.

This year the board is honoring two retiring directors and two volunteers.

Volunteer Paul Syverson will be recognized for his help with the cabin project at the county fairgrounds. Paul volunteered his time and expertise to put in the foundation in at the fairgrounds for the historic log cabin that was moved in last October.

Volunteer Steve Wynkoop will be acknowledged for his work on the gas station project over several construction seasons. Steve helped with the restoration both inside and out, as well as building a handicap ramp so everyone can view the interior of the building.

Donna Rae Jacobson has been a board member for nine years and has volunteered for many projects. She is the cashier at the Society bake sales and has served on the personnel committee, gift shop committee, and volunteered for many other jobs over the years. She is currently serving as the Society’s vice president.

Ken Braaten will also be recognized as the retiring president of the Historical Society. Ken has been on the board for 10 years, and served first as vice president for one year, then as president for the remaining years. During his tenure the museum added several buildings -- the replica church, the new barn, and moving and restoring the Trail gas station. He also oversaw the renovation of the military exhibit building. Ken also wrote for the newsletter and did many interviews for stories for the newsletter and exhibits at the museum. As well as being the chief cook for the annual Sunday dinner fundraiser.

Tamara Edevold remarked in the release that her job as executive director has been made easier with the help and support of these people, and their involvement has been a key to the success of the museum program.

A certificate and a small gift will be given to each recipient, along with the gratitude and best wishes of the Clearwater County Historical Society, the release said. Members and guests are invited to the annual meeting to be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 26, at the Legion meeting room in Clearbrook to help honor these “Friends of the Museum.”

For more information, call the history center at (218) 785-2000.