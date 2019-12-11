A few Bemidji Lions recently helped the Friends of the Bemidji Public Library to transfer boxes of books from the library to a storage facility. The books will be used for the annual library book sale next summer.
Because of the balmy 0 degree temperature, the crew took a break after loading to warm up and catch up on a little reading, a release said.
