HINCKLEY, Minn. -- The Minnesota Indian Education Association recently held their 35th Annual Conference at the Grand Casino in Hinckley. The three-day event featured keynote speakers, breakout sessions focused on education topics unique to Indian Country, a listening session with Minnesota Commissioner of Education Mary Cathryn Ricker and culminated in an awards banquet, a release said.

Each year, the Minnesota Indian Education Association presents awards to deserving individuals who are working hard and doing great things in Indian Country providing everyone around them with inspiration, the release said.

This year there were seven Leech Lake Band members recognized individually at the awards banquet, in addition to the Northland-Remer team who won the Ojibwe Quiz Bowl.

The Leech Lake Band members who received awards are as follows:

Chairman Faron Jackson Sr. -- Tribal Official of the Year

Leah Monroe -- K-12 Teacher of the Year

Ileana Brown -- High School Student of the Year

Colter Humphrey -- Male Student Athlete of the Year

Michaela Charnoski -- Ojibwe Language Scholarship

Logan Monroe -- High School Scholarship

LLBO Education Director Laurie Harper wrapped up the final day with a keynote address titled “Reclaiming Our Sovereignty in Education."