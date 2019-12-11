The local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma met on Jan. 11 at First Lutheran Church in Bemidji.

During the meeting, a letter was read from State Standing Rules and By-Laws Chairman Sally Nyhus congratulating the group on celebrating their 90th birthday this year, a release said.

Pat Welte also received the Woman of Achievement Award from Joyce Siegert. Welte has been a DKG member since 1998.

Merrily Burmeister shared a video of a trip she took with her son, entitled "A Trip To the Holy Land." The group also discussed their recent Christmas Tea, and thanked all members who assisted with the event, the release said.

Five new members were also introduced at the meeting. The next meeting will be held on March 14, at the United Methodist Church in Bemidji.