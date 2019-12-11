Mt. Zion Church recently hosted a community blood drive with Vitalant, which helped collect a total of 31 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 28 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 24 individuals were able to donate at the Vitalant blood drive on Jan. 3. A total of seven donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells, which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor, a release said. There was one donor who volunteered for the first time.

Donations from O-negative donors, the universal blood type, are especially important this time of year due to increased accidents and trauma cases. Vitalant is the only blood provider to nearly 70 hospitals across the region. About 30 percent of Vitalant’s blood supply goes to cancer patients across the region and one in seven people entering the hospital will need blood. The blood supply is dependent on donations from volunteer donors to ensure the lifesaving needs of the region are met, the release said.

Donors can make an appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25- VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in Vitalant’s donor rewards program. Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments.

Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org.