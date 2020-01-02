The award recognizes organizations for outstanding contributions to the local community, a release said. Village of Hope was nominated by Riki Scheela of Bemidji. The recognition comes with a $500 cash award and an engraved Touchstone Energy Community Award plaque signifying the organization’s commitment to community.

Village of Hope is a non-profit organization which provides a 24-hour emergency shelter and supportive services for families experiencing homelessness.

The Village of Hope application will be submitted for consideration to the statewide Minnesota Touchstone Energy Community Award committee. The statewide award recipient will be selected from numerous local award winners throughout Minnesota and the overall winner will receive $1,000 toward a community cause of choice, the release said. It will be presented in February 2020 during the Minnesota Rural Electric Association’s annual meeting in St. Paul.