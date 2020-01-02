Bemidji based marketing agencies, Marketing Factory Group, owned by LaValley Industries and the Occupational Development Center, recently merged with Evolve Creative.

Sarah Hokuf, who founded Evolve Creative in 2004, will serve as the managing director. The combined agency will retain the existing name of Evolve Creative, and operate out of the offices at 819 Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

The team will be expanding in the coming year with a videographer, content producer, marketing director, and more graphic designers, a release said.

Evolve Creative is a digital design agency in Bemidji offering branding and website development. They also provide design, marketing, creative consulting and many other services, the release said.