Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander, Bruce Malterud, recently presented a check and medal to Jake Atencio, a senior at Treknorth High School. Atencio received first place locally in the VFW Voice of Democracy Program.
This years theme was “What makes America great.” It is an educational program where participants can go on to district, state and nationals for a scholarship worth up to $30,000, a release said. This is an annual program that the VFW offers to students, as well as to seventh and eighth graders, to win awards in the Patriot Pen program.