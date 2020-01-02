The Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic recently distributed $62,706 to ten different charitable beneficiaries.

The funds were earned through tournament entry fees, sponsorships, donations and the annual raffle sponsored by Ray’s Marine/Lund/Mercury, a release said.

The following beneficiary organizations support the tournament by providing thousands of hours of volunteer service toward event planning, raffle ticket sales and tournament operations:

Bemidji Youth League Baseball

Wounded Warrior Guide Service

Bemidji Area Special Olympics

Fishing Has No Boundaries

Let’s Go Fishing

Take A Kid Fishing

Bemidji Scouts – Voyageurs Area Council

DNR Fisheries

All Pro Dads Knights of Columbus Council #1544

Over a 19-year tournament history, the Kraus Anderson/Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic has distributed a total of $820,250 to community causes, the release said.

The Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic is a competitive, live-release walleye-fishing tournament and was held this year on June 8, on Lake Bemidji and Lake Irving. One hundred two-person teams competed for more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. The 2019 Classic was won by Larry Sundquist and Steve Holley, the tournament’s first ever repeat champions.

Next year will be the 20th Anniversary tournament and will be held on Lake Bemidji and Lake Irving on June 13. Follow the Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic Facebook page for updates and announcements about activities, special tournament registration opportunities and more.

For more information, contact tournament director Joe Czapiewski at (218) 556-3651, j_czapiewski@yahoo.com or visit www.kcwalleyeclassic.com.