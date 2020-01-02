This program equips adults with the information they need to educate their communities on reproductive health, family planning, and healthy relationships, a release said. A total of 15 native participants came from the Red Lake Nation and ranging from 18 to 72 years old.

The class graduated from the program and received their certificates at the Red Lake Nation College, which has been a strong advocate and partner to Planned Parenthood and the ASKK program, the release said.