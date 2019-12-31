Hockey Day Minnesota 2019

The 13th annual Hockey Day Minnesota was held in Bemidji, and the event ended up setting a few records. The event included multiple games over several days, leading up to the final match on Jan. 19 where the Bemidji High School boy's hockey team defeated Greenway, 3-0.

On that Saturday, the temperature in Bemidji was 26 below, breaking the previous record of 17 below in 2008, when Hockey Day was in Baudette. The cold temperatures didn't keep crowds away, though, as thousands turned out for the Lumberjacks, along with a game between Minnetonka and Andover, as well as BSU hockey match-ups, too.

The event, organized by the Minnesota Wild and the cable sports channel Fox Sports North, will take place in Minneapolis in 2020.

A brutal winter weather season

North central Minnesota was slammed in the 2019 winter season, with snow and cold extending well into April. In total, the winter weather brought well over 70 inches of snow to the Bemidji area.

When it wasn't snowing in Bemidji, the temperature often dipped well below zero. This was especially true in late January, when the local wind chill at one point was down to 63 below zero. While much of the town was shut down, though, the Bemidji Public Library kept its doors open.

The Sanford Center picks its sixth executive director in less than 10 years

In June, Tiffany Vickaryous-Hubbard was named the sixth executive director of the city-owned Sanford Center in Bemidji. The hire was made by the Ames, Iowa-based company managing the building with input from city leadership.

Vickaryous-Hubbard had already been working at the 193,000 square-foot event center as associate executive director. Vickaryous-Hubbard succeeded Jeff Kossow in the role, who had helmed the arena and conference facility from September 2016 through mid-June.

Kossow took over the position from Mike Cronin, who held the role from April-August of 2016. Cronin had replaced Curtis Webb, who was in charge of the Sanford Center from late 2012 through April 2016.

Webb, who took a job at another VenuWorks facility in Bloomington, Ill., was eventually fired and charged with theft in both states. Webb has since been sentenced in Illinois and in late November, he appeared in court in Minnesota.

Before Webb, the facility's director was Roger Swanson, who held the position from December 2011-August 2012. The first director was Bob LeBarron, who was in charge from the facility's construction through October 2011.

Delta Dental opens its doors

In early September, Delta Dental officially opened its 38,000 square-foot technology and information center. Containing 172 work stations and creating nearly 150 new jobs, the facility was built in Bemidji's Technology Park, joining other businesses such as Beltrami Electric Cooperative, Paul Bunyan Communications and Pinnacle Marketing Group.

Delta Dental officials said the project to construct the building was $11 million. Along with serving as a work center for call representatives, the facility is also home to some of the company's financial staff.

With the center's opening, Delta Dental has become a top 10 employer in Bemidji. Based in Minneapolis, Delta Dental of Minnesota is the largest regional provider of dental benefits to small businesses and larger companies. Nationwide, Delta Dental serves more than 4 million members.

Three area residents face charges in double homicide investigation

A call to law enforcement that originally began as a missing-person report would eventually turn into a high-profile double homicide investigation with three people facing charges. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office first released a statement about the case Feb. 5, saying authorities found what they believed to be human remains. As the investigation continued, officials determined there were the remains of two victims in the fire pit of a home in the 6500 block of Highway 89.

The Beltrami County Attorney's Office has charged 45-year-old Darren Stebe of Bemidji with two counts of second-degree intentional murder, 54-year-old Daniel Linde of Cass Lake with two counts of aiding an offender after the fact, and 31-year-old Kristi Trisco of Bemidji with two counts of aiding an offender after the fact.

The victims were determined to be 39-year-old Adam Thorpe of Maple Grove, Minn., and 41-year-old Jason McDonough of the Superior, Wis., area. After the two victims were allegedly shot, McDonough was allegedly dismembered to some degree. Documents from the Beltrami County Attorney's office indicate the double-homicide originated as a dispute over the purchase of methamphetamine.

Construction accident causes flooded basements in Nymore

For a handful of residents in the Nymore neighborhood of Bemidji, 2019 brought no shortage of headaches. The city of Bemidji had contracted with Reierson Construction to do street construction at the intersection of Second Street and Pershing Avenue. During the process of excavating the area below the surface of the roadway, a section of the water main piping broke. The water that gushed out then backed up into the sanitary sewer line, which in turn backed up into numerous houses in the vicinity.

The homes of more than a dozen residents were impacted, with costs rising well into the thousands of dollars for at least some of them. Aside from the financial costs, residents also lost items with sentimental value. One family slept in a camper for multiple weeks before they could clean their home enough to move back in.

As difficult as the process was for the residents, it was compounded by a dispute regarding who was liable for the damage. The city of Bemidji said it required the contractor to provide insurance for the project and protect the city against any such costs. An attorney for Reierson Construction, however, sent a letter to at least one of the residents, explaining its stance that the construction company "does not have any legal liability" in the matter. Some of the residents have started to pursue legal action in hopes of recouping the cost of damage.

Beltrami County explores options for jail's future

Officials in Beltrami County have been tasked with the job of finding a viable solution for the county's jail, which is showing plenty of signs of wear and tear. In July, staff from the jail met with the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners and gave a presentation of the jail's condition. Sheriff Ernie Beitel referenced a report from 2017, which indicated the jail had aged 10 years in the time span of two years. Aside from the facility's issues in and of themselves, the county is also under pressure from the Department of Corrections regarding the situation. The County Board has developed several committees to address the issue going forward. Currently, it is unknown if the county will simply remodel its existing facility or look into building a new one altogether.

In addition to the physical state of the building, the Beltrami County Jail is also facing turmoil in regard to allegations that staff improperly cared for inmates. In September, the mother of a former inmate filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the jail. The lawsuit is the second the jail is facing regarding inmates who died while in custody.

Bemidji State University celebrates 100 years

Students and staff from throughout the years gathered at Bemidji State in 2019 to celebrate its centennial year. The university held numerous events, starting as early as 2018, to commemorate the milestone year.

One of the final moments of celebration happened in October when university officials buried a time capsule for future generations to find and also revealed the contents of a time capsule they found from the university's founding. The original capsule contained items such as newspaper articles, photographs and documents related to the school's development and founding, among other items.

Even though the university looks substantially different than it did in 1919, it is still evolving. In addition to the centennial celebration, 2019 also marked the demolition of Hagg-Sauer Hall to make way for a newer, modern building.

The completion of the Carnegie Library restoration

Nearly a decade after the Carnegie Library celebrated its 100th anniversary, the building looks as good as new. In early August, after nearly a year of construction work and even more years fundraising, the building was fully restored.

In total, the project came to $2.487 million, with work taking place inside and out. The project restored the woodwork and brick exterior, added new windows and modernized the HVAC systems.

With the project finished, the lower level is now utilized as office space while the upper floor is open for rent through the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department. The upper level is also home to a new children's reading program.