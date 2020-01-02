Gary Roerick recently received an Outstanding Forest Steward award from the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation District and the Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry.

They chose him for the award for implementing innovative forestry conservation activities, demonstrating leadership and achieving significant results in the protection of Minnesota’s forestry resources, a release said.

Hubbard SWCD Supervisor Marcel Noyes presented Roerick with the award at the MASWCD state convention held in Bloomington on Dec. 8.