The Bemidji Middle School Robotics Club recently completed the three regular season competitions and have qualified to compete at the state level in January.

The BMS Robotics Club averaged 60 students throughout the fall semester period. This includes students in grades six, seven and eight, which work together teaching, learning and supporting each other, a release said. The four teams in the club this year are 1523A-Firefly, 1532B-Firestorm, 1532C-Firebird and 1532D-Fireball.

The first meet was on Nov. 23, in Fisher, the second was on Dec. 7, in Thief River Falls, and the third on Dec. 14, in Mahnomen. The students have consistently scored in the events, and rankings are used to both judge the teams and the robots, and give teams a chance to compete at the MN State VEX Robotics Championships.

BMS Teams 1532B and 1532D have both qualified and are entered to compete at the MN State VEX Robotics Championships and the other two Bemidji teams will make the cut after all the numbers are in state wide, the release said.

A typical robotics meet requires a team to compete in up to 12 matches in a single day as well as going through a skills test and an interview process. The students work together with their own team as well as work with other teams, and manage time and resources while competing in six to 12 matches throughout the day. The final playoff at the end of the day requires the teams to choose and form an alliance with an opposing team, communication, planning, and strategy play a huge role in being successful. The BMS Students are able to gain the trust and respect of other teams, even when those teams are made up of older students, the release said.