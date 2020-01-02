Harmony Natural Foods recently partnered with customers, the Indigenous Environmental Network and the Bemidji Community Food Shelf Farm Project for their annual "Buy Local, Give Local" shopping event the Friday after Thanksgiving.

The event invites shoppers to shop all day Friday saving 10% at the till, while their purchases raise money for the community organizations present in the store that day. Then 10% of sales are split between the organizations. This year’s event provided $802 each for the Indigenous Environmental Network and Bemidji Community Food Shelf Farm Project.

The Indigenous Environmental Network is an alliance of Indigenous peoples whose mission it is to protect the sacredness of Earth Mother from contamination and exploitation by strengthening, maintaining and respecting Indigenous teachings and natural laws, a release said. For more information, visit www.ienearth.org .