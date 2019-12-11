Slumberland Furniture of Bemidji, with the help of the United Way, provided 13 mattress sets to families in need through its annual "Making Homes for the Holidays" program Dec. 15-24.

Throughout the month of December, Slumberland Furniture as a whole has donated approximately 2,000 mattress and box spring sets to nonprofit partners throughout the communities it serves, a release said.

“For far too many families, a warm bed has become a luxury. With "Making Homes for the Holidays," Slumberland is working to ensure that everyone in our communities gets a healthy nights’ sleep” John Reff, Bemidji Slumberland Manager said, in the release.

The "Making Homes for the Holidays" program began in 1993. Since then, Slumberland has donated more than 34,000 new mattresses and box springs to deserving families, the release said.