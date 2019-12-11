The local chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma recently celebrated their annual Christmas Tea at Calvary Lutheran Church in Bemidji.

The meeting had a Spanish Christmas theme, with Spanish Christmas carols played by Lou Samsa of Bemidji. The Calvary youth group served a meal of Spanish dishes featuring oven roasted potatoes, chicken, salad, Sangria and a dessert tray of various Spanish cookies along with a three-milk (tres leches) cake, all prepared by the chapter members, a release said.

The speaker was member Christina Baltes of Tenstrike. She gave a video presentation of a hiking journey she went on with her husband in Spain on The El Camino Pilgrimage to St. Peter’s Cathedral, the release said.

President Michelle Dahlby introduced Sally Nyhus as a guest from the Alpha Omega chapter. Nyhus is one of the State Committee Chairs for music, rules and bylaws, the release said.

The chapter's January meeting will be held at First Lutheran Church, 900 Bemidji Ave. N., and will focus on “A Trip to the Holy Land” with Merrily Burmeister.