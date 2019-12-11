ST. PAUL — On a cold night in late December, members of the Ananya Dance Theatre company bobbed and weaved under the fluorescent light fixtures of their west St. Paul studio.

To a worldly observer, their movements would have called several different disciplines to mind.

The classical Indian dance form of Odissi. The brusque and martial eastern Indian tradition of Chhau dance. The elastic Vinyasa yoga.

It’s in these three forms that the company’s unique style of dance is rooted. By combining and remixing them, company members explore themes of race, femininity, oppression and triumph.

"Part of growing up in Kolkata," company founder Ananya Chatterjea said recently, "was recognizing that dance sits in the middle of life. So my dancing was as influenced by the brilliance of my classical gurus as by the women’s marches that kept the city rocking."

Founded in 2004, the professional dance company today operates near St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood out of a studio called the Shawngram Institute for Performance and Social Justice. It has performed across the United States and the world.

Over the years, professional and amateur dancers alike have performed as members of the company. In keeping with its mission of empowering the oppressed, the company is predominantly made up of women of color.

Ananya Dance productions can take a year or more to develop. An original score is composed for each, often by the same handful of musicians.

The company's most recent production, "Sutrajal," developed partly as a reaction to the closing of the St. Paul night club Arnellia's. The loss of the club, sometimes referred to as the "Apollo Theater of St. Paul," was a blow to artists from local communities of color, said company managing director Gary Peterson.

Peterson said that "Sutrajal" used an original story and characters as an allegory for the displacement of local artists in light of the club's closing.

Tackling difficult subjects

At the moment, Ananya Dance is working on a production that company artistic associate Kealoha Ferreira said is based principally on another kind of displacement: forced migration.

Company members develop the narrative arc organically through dialogue, she said. The upcoming show was inspired by the treatment of Native Americans, the 1947 partition of India and the refugee crisis in Latin America.

But in expanding on the theme of forced migration as a company, Ferreira said that the increased risk of sexual violence that displacement creates has been discussed as part of the production's narrative.

"Within our histories of partition and forced migration, when nation states are drawing lines, there’s always immediately consequences on women and women’s bodies," Ferreira said.

In its 15-year history, the company hasn’t shied away from taking on difficult subjects through art. Death has figured prominently in the stories of nearly every company production, Peterson said, but so has resurrection.

"The idea of redemption and return from struggle is kind of a recurring theme in all of our work," he said.

The company also works to empower its neighbors in times of struggle and triumph through civic engagement and activism. Chatterjea, a professor of dance at the University of Minnesota, said that women-of-color-only studio was itself founded partly to promote intersectionality.

The company also has close ties to both the neighboring Gordon Parks High School and the High School for the Recording Arts, whose students can take classes at the company's University Avenue institute. Adult classes and community workshops are also offered at the institute.

In a way, the company's community-oriented approach can be seen as resembling the folk roots of early dance. Chatterjea said the approach contrasts with the more performance-oriented attitudes toward dance she observed when she first came to the U.S. to study and train at Columbia University.

But neither style needs to replace the other: Chatterjea said she wants to "keep alive the dancer's aspirations" for the kind of perfectionism on which more rarefied companies pride themselves.

As the company continues to gear up for its next production, Chatterjea said recently that company shows are open for anybody to attend. While the company's audience tends to also be women of color, she said that messages of social justice need to be shared with everyone.

"We all need to be in this movement together," she said.